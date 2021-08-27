Up 2 You: What makes The Vendue one of your favorite rooftop spots?

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You voted for The Rooftop Bar at The Vendue as your favorite rooftop spot.

“We have the water, we got the bridge, we have the whole city, you can see all the churches. I definitely think we have the best view,” said Blake Hutto who is the Bar-back at The Rooftop.

College students, locals, and even tourists all find their way to the roof.

“I know people that come states away just to come to this rooftop bar,” said Hutto.

Morgan Strauss paying a visit to The Vendue with a group of friends all the way from New Jersey.

“Today on our bachelor party we’re going on a bar crawl, so this is our first stop,” said Strauss.

When asked what brought them to the restaurant… “I love a rooftop bar for the views, the drinks, the vibe, and just all the good things,” said Strauss.

The bar at The Vendue especially busy on Fridays.

“2 o’clock and I’m ready to go. I like busy days. The busier the better,” said Hutto, but when you get to the weekend he says, “we could be a club.”

A favorite spot to sip a drink not only is the view special, but the company that comes with it.

“Anybody that comes in. It’s like family,” said Hutto.