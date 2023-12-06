NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southeastern Chapter NAN is putting on a drive-thru food distribution at Redeemed Church of God in North Charleston on Dec. 7, beginning at 1 p.m.

The church is located at 109 Preston Avenue, and the drive-thru will distribute food until food supplies run out.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southeastern Chapter NAN is putting on a drive-thru food distribution at Redeemed Church of God in North Charleston on Dec. 7, beginning at 1 p.m.

The church is located at 109 Preston Avenue, and the drive-thru will distribute food until food supplies run out.

The drive-thru is in partnership with JCAN Family Ministries. All attendees are asked to stay in their car.

If you want more information, call 843-826-5999.