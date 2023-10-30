ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers can expect road closures in Isle of Palms due to the Medical University of South Carolina Cancer Center’s annual LOWVELO fundraising event.

Ocean Boulevard (south) 14th Ave. going towards Pavilion Drive will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 5, 12 a.m.

No parking is available Saturday, Nov. 4, on Ocean Boulevard at 14th Ave. towards Pavilion Drive.

All roads are expected to be open and running normally by midnight. Sunday, Nov. 5.

Isle of Palms Police ask that all drivers use caution when driving through this area during these times. Officers will be at the intersections to direct drivers to alternate routes.