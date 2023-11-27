CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures are scheduled for Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 on River Road near Maybank Highway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews will assist traffic through the construction area, and there will be message boards to help guide drivers.

In addition, an inspector will be on sight to monitor traffic and stop work if traffic gets too congested.

The construction is part of the Northern Pitchfork project, a new road connecting Maybank Highway to Fenwick Hall Allee and River Road.

The Northern Pitchfork is expected to be completed in early 2024.