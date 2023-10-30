DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A special Veterans Day Ceremony honoring veterans is being held at Ashley River Park in Summerville, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

All community members are invited to attend, and the event will feature a keynote speech from Dr. Shane Robbins, Superintendent of Dorchester School District Two, a retired U.S. Army Colonel.

The Ashley Ridge High School Jazz Band, Charleston Concert Band, Trumpeter Paul Cox from Summerville Orchestra, and Mischa Vicary from the Rollings Middle School of the Arts will perform patriotic music throughout the ceremony.

Admission will be free for veterans and their guests, and a free lunch will be provided for all attendees following the ceremony’s end.