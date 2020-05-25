Update: FCSO investigator injured in boat explosion

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people were injured in a boat explosion at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina on Sunday night, one of whom we are now learning is an investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

Officials said that just before 9:00 p.m., “an incident occurred involving an explosion on a boat that was docked” at the fuel dock. The fire was out by the time first responders arrived, but three people were injured

FCSO told our sister station WBTW that one of the individuals injured is an investigator with FCSO, and he suffered a dislocated shoulder. The other two victims are being treated for burns.

We will continue updating this story as more details become available.

