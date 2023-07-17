CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say work on updated traffic signals at the intersection of Meeting and Broad Street will begin Monday in Downtown Charleston.

According to the City of Charleston, the 30-day installation will replace signal cabling, in-ground enclosures, concrete, and power service.

The intersection at Meeting Street and Broad Street will operate through solar traffic lights while work is underway.

The existing pedestrian crossing signal will be disabled during the update.

City officials ask drivers and pedestrians to use caution traveling in the area.