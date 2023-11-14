CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Uptown Social presents Movember on Nov. 30 from 7-9 p.m. to raise money for the national non-profit ZERO Prostate Cancer.

The event will be hosted by Boomer Oyler and Southern Charm star Rod Razavi and will honor No Shave November, a global campaign that raises awareness of men’s health each November.

Charleston’s most popular wing restaurants will compete to see who has the best wings, and a mustache and beard competition will be judged by the Guinness World Record holder for longest mustache, Paul Solsar.

There will also be raffles for participants with prizes from local stores like The Works and Liam John.

At 9:30 p.m., Midnight City will take the stage until 11:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $35 and include all-you-can-eat wings and an open bar. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets can be purchased at the link: https://tickets.lineleap.com/e/unpqtawdzSUwAQJrZUNJ