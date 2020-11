CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke in northern Charleston County on Tuesday.

The United States Forest Service will be burning 516 acres off Halfway Creek and Shulerville Road, according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District.

Forest roads 154 and 200 will be temporarily closed and ignitions will begin around 10:30 a.m.

Officials say it should be completed by 4:00 p.m. Smoke could blow near Buck Hall.