CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Before U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s new memoir hits store shelves this month, one correction regarding the book has already been addressed. Not from the senator, but from the publisher.

Publishing company Thomas Nelson wrote, “This book is a political memoir that includes his core messages as he prepares to make a presidential bid in 2022.”

During an exclusive interview with News 2’s Carolyn Murray, Sen. Tim Scott said his political aspiration is to win the U.S. Senate race in November. He also said many answers to the questions about how he went from poverty to politics can be found in the pages of ‘America, a Redemption Story.’

“I have a great race that I’m in the middle of running … presidential politics is a little too far outside of my sight,” Scott said in the interview, making it clear that he has no plans to run for president.

But chapter five of the new book is titled “Tim Scott for President.”

“I have a chapter called ‘Tim Scott for President,.’ You may want to read that chapter to figure out what I think about presidents,” he said.

Sen. Scott said the book is written to bring voice to the progress he has seen in America, like taking his grandfather to vote for an African American for president of the United States.

“Taking him to vote, looking over and seeing after having voted the tears in his eyes. I’ve only seen my grandfather cry twice – that year was 2008 and the year my mother died. The magnitude of progress that he could not believe he lived long enough to see was overwhelming.”

Scott said the American dream is different for different people. Each chapter of the book tells stories of lessons and mentors, like Ed Bryant, former president of the North Charleston NAACP.

“He really taught me … to think for myself. He taught me to be compassionate to people who didn’t believe the way that I believe,” said Scott. “He taught me to be, without question, prepared to debate the issues and to defend my value system.”

Sen. Scott said his life story is America’s story. Everyone is not the same, but opportunities are out there, and he said he strives to make those opportunities available to everyone.

America, a Redemption Story: Choosing Hope, Creating Unity will be released on August 9.