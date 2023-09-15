CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Professional soccer player Alex Morgan is now a co-owner of Charleston-based beverage company, Volley Tequila Seltzer.

Morgan, who is captain of the U.S. Women’s National Team and San Diego Wave FC, announced the partnership via Instagram on Wednesday.

“Everyone knows real ingredients taste better,” Morgan wrote. “That’s why I’m excited to announce my co-ownership with @drinkvolley! Cheers to new beginnings.”

Founders Camila Soriano and Christopher Wirth said they were inspired to create Volley after struggling to find “clean, transparent” canned spirits.

“We wholeheartedly believe that when you drink our tequila seltzer, you’re participating in a larger shift toward clean living,” Soriano said. “We are thrilled that Alex identifies with our mission and product and we can’t think of anyone better to work with to build our brand.”

The ready-to-drink cocktails are made in Jalisco, Mexico with 100% blue agave highland tequila, organic fruit juice, and sparkling water. They currently come in four flavors: Sharp Grapefruit, Spicy Ginger, Tropical Mango, and Zesty Lime.

The seltzers can be purchased at Whole Foods locations in Florida, California, and Massachusetts. It is also available at other retailers in South Carolina, New Jersey, and Colorado.

For more information, visit drinkvolley.com.