USCG gives tips for National Safe Boating Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – National Safe Boating Week runs from Saturday, May 16, through Memorial Day Weekend. The US Coast Guard (USCG) is working to ensure that boaters enjoy the upcoming holiday weekend and much needed time outdoors in the safest way possible.

Captain John Cole, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston, said that it is important to “be prepared for the unexpected.” Boaters should “wear a life jacket while on the water, have a float plan and the ability to communicate with a VHF radio, and always boat responsibly.”

USCG offered some other helpful tips:

Always wear a life jacket. According to USCG, over 84% of those who drowned in boating accidents were not wearing life jackets.

Boat sober. The USCG says that in 2018, alcohol was the leading factor in boating accidents.

Ask the Captain. Make sure that if you are getting on a chartar, you verify the captain's credentials.

Check the weather before going out on the water. Know the weather, and just as importantly, know what your boat can and cannot handle.

Have an EPIRB. An Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon is a device that will transmit a distress signal from anywhere in the world via a satellite system. USCG says to "own it, know it, and register it."

Tell someone where you're going. USCG recommends giving a friend or family member "a written float plan…[including] a description of your boat, what is on board, and a description of the safety equipment you are carrying." If at any point plans change, let that person know!

Always take a marine radio. According to USCG, "a VHF-FM radio is the best method of communication while on the water. Although cell phones are a good backup, they can be unreliable due to gaps in coverage area and the inevitable dead battery."

Be COVID-19 safe. The National Safe Boating Council offers boaters tips for social distancing. They suggest maintaining a safe distance while at the fuel dock, and washing your hands frequently or using a hand sanitizer after touching a marina gate or fuel pump.

Additionally, you can download the free Coast Guard app, which offers a float plan function, weather reports from local NOAA buoys, a way to send a distress call, and more.