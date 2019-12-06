USDA Under Secretary of National Resources and Environment to bring high speed internet to rural South Carolina

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – Jim Hubbard, the Under Secretary of National Resources and Environment, will visit South Carolina on Monday, December 9.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Secretary Hubbard will be at the Francis Marion Ranger District Office in Huger to announce the launch of the USDA’s Reconnect Pilot Program.

The Reconnect Pilot Program is a multi-million-dollar program funded by the USDA aimed at “increasing e-connectivity” according to the USDA.

The program will provide over 3,700 rural South Carolina residents with access to high speed internet.