USGS to conduct low-level airborne survey over parts of the Lowcountry

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Geological Survey will soon conduct an airborne survey over parts of South Carolina.

Officials in Dorchester County say the USGS has contracted Terraquest Ltd. Airborne Geophysics to conduct a low level airborne geophysical survey over parts or all of seventeen counties near Columbia.

They will be taking measurements that will help the USGS and other scientists better understand the associated subsurface geology and its relation to natural hazards and natural resources, Dorchester County said in a release Thursday.

Terraquest will conduct its surveys at a flying height of 330 ft (100 meters) above ground where permitted by the FAA and other regulatory agencies and will increase the height to 500 ft or 1,000 ft as required for more populated areas.

Officials say the lower flight altitudes are critical for this type of survey, as they significantly improve the signal-to-noise and quality of the data.

Dorchester County says all work will be conducted under FAA rules. Terraquest plans to operate a Piper Navajo CGXKS out of the Santee-Cooper Regional Airport between March and June of this year.

The survey will include Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Colleton, Dorchester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Sumter, and Williamsburg Counties.