CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Service is planning to host two job fairs next week in the Mount Pleasant and Goose Creek areas.

The job fairs will be held at Wando Mount Pleasant Library at 1400 Carolina Park Boulevard, March 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and at the Berkeley County Library at 325 Old Moncks Corner Road March 31 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

USPS personnel will be available to provide information about open positions and to answer any questions candidates may have.

Job openings include city carrier assistants, assistant rural carriers, and rural carrier associates. Pay rates range between $18.92 to $19.50 per hour.

Applicants must be at least age 18, have a valid driver’s license, and pass both drug and criminal background screenings.

Applications can be submitted here.