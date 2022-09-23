CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Service is planning to host job fairs next week in the areas of Mount Pleasant and Summerville.

The job fairs will be held at the Mount Pleasant Post Office at 1050 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on September 27, and at the Summerville Post Office at 301 N. Gum Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 29, according to a release.

“The Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands,” USPS said.

USPS personnel will be present to provide information about open positions and to answer any questions candidates may have.

Openings include city carrier assistants, assistant rural carriers, and rural carrier associates. Pay rates range between $18.92 to $19.50 per hour.

Candidates must have a valid state driver’s license, and pass a drug screening and criminal background check.

USPS will host a job fair at the Aiken Main Post Office.

Applications can be submitted online here.