USS Laffey Memorial Service will be livestreamed on Patriots Point Facebook page

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point will livestream the annual USS Laffey Memorial Service Monday morning.

The event will be livestreamed this year due to the pandemic to help ensure the public’s safety. The event will be limited to only USS Laffey veterans and their families.

The service is to honor former crewmembers who died this past year along with the 32 sailors killed during a World War II attack.

The memorial will be livestreamed on the Patriot Points Facebook Page at 10:00 a.m.

