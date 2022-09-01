MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The USS Yorktown will honor victims of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks by blasting its horn to bring attention to the significant moments of that day 21 years ago.

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum announced Thursday it will honor the 2,977 people who lost their lives in the September 11 terror attack with multiple memorial events.

The museum will offer free admission to first responders on September 10 and 11 in remembrance of those who ran into harm’s way.

Then, the USS Yorktown will blast its horn six times throughout the morning – taking place at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m., 9:59 a.m., 10:03 a.m., and 10:28 a.m. – symbolizing the times when the World Trade Center and Pentagon were attacked, the crash of Flight 93, and when each tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

“The horn of USS Yorktown will echo throughout Patriots Point, Charleston Harbor and downtown Charleston,” said Interim Executive Director Mac Burdette. “We hope this will make people throughout the community pause to honor the fallen and reflect on the sacrifices of firefighters and police officers.”

Visitors will also have the opportunity to share their thoughts, memories, and special messages related to September 11, 2001, on a display near the information desk aboard the USS Yorktown.