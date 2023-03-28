JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Utility crews worked to protect a shorebird that decided to make its nest in a dangerous location.
Berkeley Electric Cooperative said Tuesday that its crews discovered a Killdeer, part of the plover family, was nesting in the middle of its parking lot on Johns Island.
Officials said the Killdeer will typically scratch out a shallow nest in open ground typically around water.
While the Killdeer is classified as a shorebird, it’s mostly found living on lawns, driveways, parking lots, and golf courses.
“The nest can’t be moved due to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act so our crews made sure it was safe and sound until the eggs hatch in a few weeks,” the utility provider said.
Berkeley Electric Co-op said the move was just another way of keeping the Lowcountry beautiful.