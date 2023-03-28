JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Utility crews worked to protect a shorebird that decided to make its nest in a dangerous location.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative said Tuesday that its crews discovered a Killdeer, part of the plover family, was nesting in the middle of its parking lot on Johns Island.

Officials said the Killdeer will typically scratch out a shallow nest in open ground typically around water.

While the Killdeer is classified as a shorebird, it’s mostly found living on lawns, driveways, parking lots, and golf courses.

Photo courtesy Berkeley Electric Co-op Photo courtesy Berkeley Electric Co-op

Photo courtesy Berkeley Electric Co-op

“The nest can’t be moved due to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act so our crews made sure it was safe and sound until the eggs hatch in a few weeks,” the utility provider said.

Berkeley Electric Co-op said the move was just another way of keeping the Lowcountry beautiful.