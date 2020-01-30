V.A. Medical Center to unveil new portrait of PFC Ralph H. Johnson

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is hosting an unveiling/dedication ceremony for the new official portrait of their namesake, PFC Johnson, on Friday.

According to the press release, the ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the lobby of the medical center, located at 109 Bee Street. The public is invited to attend.

Speakers at the ceremony will include VAMC Acting Director Ronnie Smith, Representative Joe Cunningham, sister of Ralph H. Johnson, Helen Richards, and artist Rick Austin.

Austin was chosen to paint the portrait in 2019, after the VAMC realized that the original portrait “was not a true likeness of PFC Johnson.”

As a Vietnam veteran and volunteer at the center himself, Austin was a perfect fit. He “worked closely with the family and the medical center for months to ensure his portrait accurately reflected PFC Johnson’s true image.”