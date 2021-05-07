Multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics happening in the Lowcountry over the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — There are several vaccination clinics taking place in the Lowcountry over the weekend for eligible community members.

The fist clinic will be hosted by the South Carolina NAACP on Saturday, May 8th. The clinic will be held at Joshua United Methodist Church off of Old Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Participants must be at least 18-years-old to participate and vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis.

No pre-registration will be required.

The second clinic will be Sunday, May 9th hosted by the Palmetto Palace Mobile Health Unit. The clinic will be held at the Haut Gap Middle School parking lot off of Bohicket Rd.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Participants must also be at least 18-years-old to participate and vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis.