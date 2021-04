Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – St. James Health and Wellness will host a vaccination clinic for those eligible in McClellanville.

The clinic will be at 1189 Tibwin Rd. in McClellanville from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday.

There will also be two other clinics at the same location happening Friday and Saturday, at the same time.