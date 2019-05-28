Vandal defaces portion of the Ravenel Bridge

by: Tim Renaud

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) Dozens of pedestrians were shocked to find vandalism on the Arthur Ravenel Bridge over the holiday weekend.

Blue spray paint, which spelled out some offensive language, was found on one of the diamond towers along the pedestrian lanes of the Ravenel Bridge on Sunday.

Inspector Chip Googe with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said he was notified about the vandalism on Sunday and let the patrol sergeant know.

While police do not have any suspects right now, crews are working to clean the vandalism up.

Anyone with information should call the police.

