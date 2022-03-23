CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- You can never go wrong with a sweet treat and soon shoppers in downtown Charleston will have a new indulgent option.

Cinnaholic will begin serving up decadent treats at 415 King Street this spring, specializing in 100% plant-based vegan cinnamon rolls.

The handcrafted cinnamon rolls are completely customizable with more than 40 frosting flavors and toppings to choose from.

But, if you are not feeling up to the task of creating your own cinnamon roll, you can try one of the signature creations such as:

Cookie Monster- cream cheese frosting topped with homemade chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chips & chocolate sauce

Sparkle Berry- chocolate frosting topped with fresh strawberries & sprinkles

Tropical Bliss- raspberry frosting topped with fresh blueberries, bananas & coconut

Almond frosting with blueberries, chocolate chips, and pecans(Cinnaholic Charleston)

Strawberry frosting, strawberries, chocolate chips, homemade pie crumble (Cinnaholic Charleston)

Cream cheese frosting, brownie bites, and sprinkles (Cinnaholic Charleston)

(Cinnaholic Charleston)

Fluffernutter frosting topped with homemade peanut butter cups, marshmallows, and chocolate sauce (Cinnaholic Charleston)

Old Skool Roll (Cinnaholic Charleston)

Ice Cream/ Soft Serve (Cinnaholic Charleston)

Edible Cookie Dough (Cinnaholic Charleston)

Homemade Peanut Butter Cups (Cinnaholic Charleston)

bite-sized Baby Buns (Cinnaholic Charleston)

In addition to gourmet cinnamon rolls, Cinnaholic offers homemade cookie dough, brownies, cookies, and soft-serve to beat the Charleston heat. All treats are 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.

Cinnaholic Charleston is scheduled to open on April 29th.