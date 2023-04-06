CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you ready to roll, Charleston? A new option for sweet treats opens its doors downtown.

Cinnaholic, which specializes in 100% plant-based vegan cinnamon rolls, will open at 415 King Street on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

On Friday, the shop will have an on-site DJ, giveaways, and offer $2 cinnamon rolls from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. as part of its grand opening celebration. The offer is limited to one roll per customer.

Customers can customize a roll with more than 40 frosting flavors and toppings to choose from, or try one of the spot’s signature creations, including:

Cookie Monster- Cream cheese frosting topped with homemade chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chips & chocolate sauce

Very Berry- Cake batter frosting topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberry jam, and powdered sugar

Caramel Apple Pie- Caramel frosting topped with fresh apples, pecans, homemade ‘pie crumble’ & caramel sauce

Old Skool Roll (Cinnaholic Charleston)

Fluffernutter frosting topped with homemade peanut butter cups, marshmallows, and chocolate sauce (Cinnaholic Charleston)

Cream cheese frosting, brownie bites, and sprinkles (Cinnaholic Charleston)

(Cinnaholic Charleston)

Strawberry frosting, strawberries, chocolate chips, homemade pie crumble (Cinnaholic Charleston)

Almond frosting with blueberries, chocolate chips, and pecans(Cinnaholic Charleston)

In addition to gourmet cinnamon rolls, Cinnaholic offers homemade cookie dough, brownies, cookies, and soft-serve to beat the Charleston heat. All treats are 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.

The Charleston store will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and until 11:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Sunday hours will be from 10:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The King Street location is the first Cinnaholic in South Carolina with locations in Myrtle Beach and Fort Mill slated to open soon.