CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you ready to roll, Charleston? A new option for sweet treats opens its doors downtown.
Cinnaholic, which specializes in 100% plant-based vegan cinnamon rolls, will open at 415 King Street on Friday at 10:00 a.m.
On Friday, the shop will have an on-site DJ, giveaways, and offer $2 cinnamon rolls from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. as part of its grand opening celebration. The offer is limited to one roll per customer.
Customers can customize a roll with more than 40 frosting flavors and toppings to choose from, or try one of the spot’s signature creations, including:
- Cookie Monster- Cream cheese frosting topped with homemade chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chips & chocolate sauce
- Very Berry- Cake batter frosting topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberry jam, and powdered sugar
- Caramel Apple Pie- Caramel frosting topped with fresh apples, pecans, homemade ‘pie crumble’ & caramel sauce
In addition to gourmet cinnamon rolls, Cinnaholic offers homemade cookie dough, brownies, cookies, and soft-serve to beat the Charleston heat. All treats are 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.
The Charleston store will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and until 11:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Sunday hours will be from 10:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
The King Street location is the first Cinnaholic in South Carolina with locations in Myrtle Beach and Fort Mill slated to open soon.