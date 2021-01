MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle fire has traffic backed up on the Ravenel Bridge heading into Mount Pleasant on Thursday morning.

Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m.

Two right lanes were blocked but officials later reopened one of the lanes after the fire department cleared the scene.

The far-right lane remains closed. At least five police vehicles were still on the scene at of 8:00 a.m.