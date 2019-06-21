Vehicle fire closes eastbound lanes on I-526 Friday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – All eastbound lanes of I-526 in Mount Pleasant were temporarily shut down Friday morning because of a vehicle fire.

It happened near the Wando Bridge just before 11:00 a.m.

Traffic is still backed up in both directions.

Mount Pleasant Police said one eastbound lane reopened to traffic around 11:05 a.m.

