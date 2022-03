WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle fire has closed all eastbound lanes of I-526 in West Ashley.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the closure is in place between Highway 17 and Paul Cantrell Boulevard.

Police said crews are working to clean up a fuel spill from the track that had been on fire.

Charleston Fire is assembling a hazmat team to help.

No other details were provided.