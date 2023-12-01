NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle fire has prompted lane closures on I-26 during the Friday morning commute.

Expect major backups in the eastbound lanes just west of Ashley Phosphate Road with two lanes closed due to the vehicle fire.

“Expect a 20+ minute delay from Summerville right now. To work around it, get off I-26 at Hwy 78, merge onto 52 and hop back on I-26 at MM209 (Ashley Phosphate),” said News 2 Traffic Anchor Megan Fee.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes when heading towards Charleston.