Vehicle pursuit ends in crash on Lowcountry Highway; 8 people injured

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Eight people were injured on Friday when a person trying to elude police crashed into two other vehicles in Walterboro.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sniders Crossroads and Lowcountry Highway.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a person trying to run from police in a Dodge Caravan ran through a four-way stop when it collided with a Comcast van and a Hummer pulling a trailer with logs.

Four adults and a teenager in the Caravan received non-life threatening injuries in the crash and were transported to Colleton Medical Center for treatment. One occupant refused ambulance transportation and was taken to the county jail.

The driver of the Comcast van was struck in the side, spun backward and struck a power pole, according to fire-rescue crews. They said the driver was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Hummer received minor damage, but the trailer it was pulling was destroyed in the crash.

Crews said a load of large-cut logs littered the intersection and two small children inside the vehicle were transported to Colleton Medical Center for evaluation. Two adults in the car were uninjured.

The intersection was blocked for over an hour until the vehicles and debris could be cleared.

News 2 has reached out for more information on the cause of the vehicle pursuit.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash while the Walterboro Police Department is investigating the chase.