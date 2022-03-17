CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit ended with a crash in downtown Charleston early Thursday morning.

Authorities said Charleston County deputies were pursuing a vehicle that crashed near Meeting and Huger Streets.

One person who was in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injury while another ran away before a Charleston PD officer caught up with them and turned the individual over to the sheriff’s office.

News 2 has reached out to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the pursuit and the crash. We are waiting to hear back.