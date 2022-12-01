HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Hanahan are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Hanahan Police Department responded to a report of ‘shots fired’ off Fort Drive shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Spent shell casings were found at the scene along with a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.

“All of our investigators and members of the Command Staff responded to conduct this investigation,” said Chief Dennis Turner. “Based on the initial findings, we believe this is going to be an isolated incident and the general public is not at risk.”

An investigation is underway. No additional information was provided.