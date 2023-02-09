CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department will begin increased towing measures Thursday as part of its King Street public safety plan.

Parking is currently prohibited on King Street – between Spring and John Streets – on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 6:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m.

But authorities are set to take their enforcement efforts a step further and will begin towing vehicles that are parking along that stretch of King Street beginning Thursday.

“We hope that we won’t have to tow a single car tomorrow night,” said Charleston Police Department Captain Jason Bruder. “We’ve tried a variety of approaches to make sure motorists are informed and aware of the rules along this stretch of King Street, and are prepared to tow cars tomorrow night if necessary.”

Discounted parking is being offered at the Visitor Center Garage (63 Mary Street) during that time, including a $7 flat rate fee after 3:00 p.m. and a $5 flat rate fee after 5:00 p.m.

The discounted evening rate ends at 3 a.m. and reverts to the regular garage rate ($1 per half hour).

Additional parking at the $1 per half-hour rate is available at the Midtown Garage (558 King Street) and Marion Square Garage (399 King Street).

Stepped-up police patrols, better lighting, and changes in King Street’s traffic pattern area are also among the safety plan.