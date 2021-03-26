Verbal altercations reported over effort to remove “plantation” from neighborhood name

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Verbal altercations have been reported in one Mount Pleasant neighborhood over an effort to remove the word “plantation” from its name.

The Belle Hall Plantation Homeowner’s Association sent a letter to residents this week saying there have been several individuals distributing door-hanger notices throughout the neighborhood, attaching them to mailboxes and doorknobs.

“The management company has received a number of complaints about this activity, which has in some cases resulted in verbal altercations between homeowners and the individuals distributing the materials,” said the Bell Hall Board of Directors.

Earlier this week, News 2 reported neighbors wanted to remove ‘plantation’ from the neighborhood’s name and signage. Some people who have lived in the community for more than 20 years said the word “plantation” really doesn’t define who they are now.

“The connotations that it carries did not seem appropriate and we have wonderful welcoming neighborhood. I’ve loved living here and it didn’t seem fit,” said Brigid Sullivan, a leader for the group “Belle Hall For All.”

The group believes educating the community about the history is what will help them move forward.

Belle Hall’s board of directors said on Friday regardless of the content, message, or intent, door-to-door solicitation, or distribution of materials door-to-door for any reason is strongly discouraged.

“Please be advised that Article VII, Section 7.33 of the Amended and Restated Declaration of Covenants and Restrictions prohibits “noxious or offensive activity” or anything “tending to cause embarrassment, discomfort, annoyance or a nuisance to the neighborhood including Common Areas, other homesites, easement areas or residences.” Based on the number of complaints received, for many homeowners in our neighborhood, these door-to-door activities are unwelcome, noxious, and offensive.”

They say based on the number of complaints received from many homeowners, the door-to-door activities are “unwelcome, noxious, and offensive.”

“Please also be advised that it is a federal crime to tamper with a mailbox. It is also unlawful to place anything in or on the mailbox not bearing postage,” the letter said.

The board is calling on all members of the community to respect each other’s property and privacy.

Members of the community will decide whether they want to remove plantation from the name by vote. News 2 has learned many households have already received ballot notifications.