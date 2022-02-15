Verde having fundraiser for Palms Apartment fire victims on Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Verde is lending support to the more than one hundred residents who were displaced after a devastating fire at the Palms Apartment in West Ashley last week.

The restaurant announced that 100% of in-store sales at the Avondale location from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 17 will be donated to those affected by the fire.

In addition, there will be a collection bin for item donations:

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Baby Bottles

Shampoo

Body Wash

Razors

Feminine Hygiene Products

Toothbruthes and Toothpaste

Deodorant

Pet Food

Clothing (All sizes)

Verde Avondale is located at 13 Magnolia Rd in West Ashley.