Verde having fundraiser for Palms Apartment fire victims on Thursday

Verde Avondale (Google Maps)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Verde is lending support to the more than one hundred residents who were displaced after a devastating fire at the Palms Apartment in West Ashley last week.

The restaurant announced that 100% of in-store sales at the Avondale location from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 17 will be donated to those affected by the fire.

In addition, there will be a collection bin for item donations:

  • Diapers
  • Baby Wipes
  • Baby Bottles
  • Shampoo
  • Body Wash
  • Razors
  • Feminine Hygiene Products
  • Toothbruthes and Toothpaste
  • Deodorant
  • Pet Food
  • Clothing (All sizes)

Verde Avondale is located at 13 Magnolia Rd in West Ashley.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

