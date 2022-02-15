Verde having fundraiser for Palms Apartment fire victims on Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Verde is lending support to the more than one hundred residents who were displaced after a devastating fire at the Palms Apartment in West Ashley last week.
The restaurant announced that 100% of in-store sales at the Avondale location from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 17 will be donated to those affected by the fire.
In addition, there will be a collection bin for item donations:
- Diapers
- Baby Wipes
- Baby Bottles
- Shampoo
- Body Wash
- Razors
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Toothbruthes and Toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Pet Food
- Clothing (All sizes)
Verde Avondale is located at 13 Magnolia Rd in West Ashley.