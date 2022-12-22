CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Be prepared for bitterly cold temperatures across the Lowcountry through the Christmas holiday.

Temperatures are expected to begin falling rapidly behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-30s through the early afternoon with lows in the single digits and teens overnight through Saturday morning.

A wind chill advisory is in place for every county along the South Carolina coast ahead of an arctic front that will move across the state on Friday.

Forecasters say very cold wind chills are expected between 7:00 p.m. Friday through 11:00 a.m. on Saturday – they said wind chills as low as zero will be felt far inland to as low as five degrees near the coast.

Wind chill is what the air temps feel like to you. It is a combination of cold temperatures and wind blowing across exposed skin. “The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken,” said forecasters with the National Weather Service in their Thursday afternoon advisory.

Windy conditions are also expected. Forecasters say northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely.

Sorry for those who are dreaming of a white Christmas – we won’t see any snowflakes here in the Lowcountry, but it will be bitterly cold.

The last time we saw a wind chill advisory was January 18, 2018.