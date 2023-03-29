MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Vietnam Veterans and the 896 South Carolinians who did not survive the war were honored Wednesday during a special ceremony held at Patriots Point’s Vietnam Experience Exhibit.

Veterans like David Morey were celebrated for their heroic actions during the war.

“I’m originally from Vermont. Joined the Marine Corps. There were five of us that joined the Marines,” he recalled.

Morey grew up with those five as boy scouts. Three of them, including Morey, ended up serving in Vietnam.

It’s still not easy for Morey to remember or even talk about. Especially his best friend who died, Irving Godfrey.

“While serving, when he was 29, from suicide,” he said. “Vietnam got to him. He couldn’t handle what was going on.”

Morey, who now lives in Summerville, was confronted by people about his service in Vietnam years ago.

“I had stupid questions back then, you know. Did you go to Vietnam because you like killing people? I said absolutely not. I said I went there to defend my fellow Marines and soldiers. That was why I went.”

He said that seeing the Vietnam Experience display at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum was emotional for him.

“Hey, I think it’s wonderful and emotional at the same time. I look at this tower and it brings back some not-so-good memories and I just kind of, well I can’t really talk about it. But it was something that happened on the tower set me back. And every time I come here, I look at that tower and it brings back a strange memory.”

He really appreciates how those he served with are being honored today.

“I’m just so proud of what they’re doing here. This is amazing,” he said.

Vietnam Veterans were offered free admission on Wednesday as part of Vietnam Veterans Day.