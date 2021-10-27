Veterans can receive COVID-19 and flu vaccines at Nov. 5 clinic in North Charleston

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. The government is close to publishing the details of a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering more than 80 million Americans at companies with 100 or more workers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System will host a COVID-19 and influenza vaccination clinic in North Charleston next week.

Recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices shows you can receive both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time and during the same visit.

Both of which are encouraged because you can become infected with the two illnesses at the same time.

The clinic will take place on Friday, November 5th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the VA Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) located at 2424 City Hall Lane in North Charleston.

“A season of influenza and COVID-19 could have a serious impact on our Veterans, so it is important for Veterans to get their flu shot,” said Ralph H. Johnson VAHCS Director and CEO Scott Isaacks. “And for those Veterans who haven’t yet received their COVID-19 vaccine, we ask that they strongly consider coming to the clinic to get their first dose. The COVID vaccines are the strongest defense again the virus we have.”

The Ralph H. Johnson VAHCS will be administering both vaccinations at no charge to Veterans.

Veterans who get vaccinated on Nov. 5 at the VA CRRC clinic will receive a $5 Wal-Mart gift card and a free to-go packaged lunch.