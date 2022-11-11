CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterans across the Lowcountry will be honored Friday for their service to the country through various parades, memorials, and celebrations.

While some events were canceled because of potential severe weather associated with now-Tropical Depression Nicole, veterans and their families can attend Veterans Day events happening throughout the day Friday.

The City of Goose Creek will host its Veterans Day Celebration at the American Legion Post 166 (116 Howe Hall Road) beginning at 11:00 a.m. This event was moved from its planned location at the city’s new John McCants Veterans Park due to weather concerns.

St. Joseph Catholic Church (1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd.) will dedicate a memorial to veterans and first responders on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, the parish community has established a beautiful prayer garden surrounding its burial columbarium which has been enhanced with this special honor.

North Charleston will host its annual Veterans Day tribute at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The event will feature Major General Marcia Anderson (ret).

Georgetown canceled its Veterans Day parade, which was slated to take place along Front Street at 2:00 p.m., because of potential bad weather. That parade will not be rescheduled.