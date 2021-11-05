Veterans Day Parade cancelled Saturday due to expected flooding, rainfall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This weekend’s Veterans Day Parade in downtown Charleston has been canceled due to the threat of tidal flooding and rain associated with a coastal storm.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System’s annual parade was scheduled for lunchtime Saturday but will not take place due to flooding and expected rainfall.

Organizers said there is no rescheduled date or time.

“It is a difficult decision to cancel this parade,” said Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System Director and CEO Scott Isaacks. “Every year we look forward to honoring our Lowcountry Veterans with the parade celebration. However, this year, with the inclement weather, we must put the safety of our parade participants and community first and cancel the parade.”

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System will have a special message for Veterans on their Facebook Page for Veterans Day next week.