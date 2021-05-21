Veterans, families facing sudden eviction from N. Charleston extended stay hotel given more time

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Families and disabled veterans facing eviction from Suburban Extended Stay hotel in North Charleston have been given more time to move out.

Veterans who live there have learned they do mot have to move.

We first reported on Thursday that all residents were told they had until May 31st to find a new home. Now, everyone except veterans have until June 30.

This is because veteran’s contracts are protected by federal regulations.

“We’re not going to allow this to happen okay. South Carolina, as you well know, the motto is we love our veterans and we’re here to ensure them quality of life,” said State Rep. Wendell Gilliard.

Rep. Gilliard said he immediately contacted federal and state agencies, and they are helping make sure these contracts are fulfilled.