Veterans-in-need can pick up pre-packaged Thanksgiving meals during distribution event Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System will distribute pre-packaged Thanksgiving dinner meal kits to Veterans-in-need and their families this weekend.

Leaders with the VA center said meal kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and will include everything needed to cook a full Thanksgiving meal.

“This is so important right now because we know families are struggling,” said Margaret Bradbury, Charleston VAHCS Chief of Nutrition and Food Service. “We are so grateful for everything our Veterans have sacrificed for us. This is one small way to show our gratitude during the holiday season and give our Veterans an opportunity to have all the items they need to cook a Thanksgiving meal for family or friends.”

The distribution event will take place Saturday, November 20th beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the North Charleston VA Outpatient Clinic at 6450 Rivers Avenue.

Veterans must bring a VA or Military ID with them for pick-up.