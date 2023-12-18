MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant reported a flood-related death following Sunday’s coastal storm.

The storm – a Nor’easter – dumped heavy rain and caused significant flooding as the system swept along the South Carolina coast during the day. Numerous roads became impassable across Charleston County due to rising water.

Two officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a person trapped in a fully submerged vehicle on Omni Boulevard in Ravens Run, according to a report from the police department.

Both officers entered the water to try and save the victim along with Mount Pleasant firefighters. Once on land, first responders attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived to take the victim to an area hospital, the report said.

Police later learned the victim had been declared dead at the hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified.