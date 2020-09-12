Victim in auto-vs-pedestrian collision identified as longtime Lowcountry shrimper

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of an auto-vs-pedestrian fatality that occurred around 10:00 a.m. Friday.

Wayne Magwood (67) was killed crossing Mill Street at Coleman Boulevard when he was hit by a passing truck

Coleman Boulevard was shut down in both directions for several hours as the Mount Pleasant Police Department worked to clear the scene.

Magwood is a staple in the Lowcountry shrimping community. He often sold his catch on the corner of Mill Street and Coleman Boulevard, near the site of the accident.

As the longtime captain of the Winds of Fortune, Magwood provided fresh shrimp to locals for over 32 years before retiring in July.

Even after his retirement, Magwood remained active in the fishing community. According to a Facebook post from his Winds of Fortune business page, he continued working at Shem Creek, consulting and repairing nets for his friends at Tarvin’s Seafood.