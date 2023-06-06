NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting has died, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Officers responded to Florida Avenue around 5:00 p.m. after hearing what appeared to be multiple gunshots in the area.

About 15-20 people were seen along a stretch of the road waiving officers over to the gunshot victim, according to an NCPD report. The male victim was found unconscious suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures while they waited for EMS to arrive. The 18-year-old victim was eventually taken to a local hospital where they died on Monday.

The individual has not yet been identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.