Victims’ services groups in SC awarded more than $42M in grants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General Alan Wilson on Thursday announced millions of dollars in grants that will go to victims of crime in South Carolina.

The S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council formally approved the grants earlier this year and the projects begin October 1, 2019.

The grants – totaling $42 million – are going to state and local agencies, as well as non-profit groups that can help victims

“These state and local agencies and non-profit groups do so much to help people who are going through traumatic circumstances. With these funds we are able to support agencies throughout the state as they assist victims of violent crime in their recovery,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson.

There are three different types of grants: Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants; Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grants; and State Victim Assistance Program (SVAP) grants.

The Medical University of South Carolina National Crime Victims Center is receiving two VOCA grants for approximately $1 million for Intensive Case Management and Mental Health Services for Children and Adult Victims of crime and Underserved populations in the Charleston tri-county area.

The Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office is receiving two VOCA grants and one VAWA grant for $464,000 to provide for a Specialized Prosecution Team for Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, and a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) program for the service areas of Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.

Most of the money, about 98 percent, comes from federal grants, with the rest coming from state funds. Both the Victims of Crime Act fund and the Violence Against Women Act awards are appropriated by Congress from the Victims of Crime Trust fund.