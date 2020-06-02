VIDEO: Arrests made after a protest in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After hours of protesting peacefully at the North Charleston City Hall, a group of demonstrators began marching towards Tanger Outlets.

Law enforcement says the group blocked all lanes of Montague Avenue and stayed out after curfew, leading to multiple arrests.

Assistant Police Chief Gomes says that around 10 individuals were arrested.

A protester there said that everyone was trying to walk to their cars when the police started making arrests.

