VIDEO: Crew fishes gator out of Hilton Head swimming pool

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s not every day you see an alligator wading in the pool while you’re trying to get some sun.

But pool-goers at the Plantation Club Villas in Hilton Head saw just that Friday morning.

Video shows several men working to get the gator safely out of the water.

“They’re pulling him out right now,” Desiree said from the poolside. “Oh! He’s mad.”

After showing off its teeth and flipping around, the alligator got to a point where officials could restrain it.

About six men were able to carry the gator away from it’s pool day.

