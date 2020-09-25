Video: Crews on scene of residential fire in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Fire and Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on Sunny Side Way in Summerville Thursday evening.

According to the Town of Summerville, the fire is under control, however, crews will remain on scene addressing hot spots.

Town Administrator, Mary Edwards, confirmed that “five dwellings were damaged by fire, smoke, and water.” A few residents have been displaced, however no injuries have been reported. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

Crews were able to save two cats from one of the dwellings.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Dorchester County EMS provided assistance.

News 2 is on scene and will continue providing updates as they become available.

