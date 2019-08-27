VIDEO: Crews paint Citadel dog paws on Hagood Avenue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Football season officially kicks off this Saturday!

The annual painting of the Citadel Bulldog paw across the Johnson Hagood Stadium took place Tuesday morning on Hagood Avenue.

Citadel Zone Maintenance team pained the dog paws in preparation for the Citadel’s first home game.

The paws can be seen from the entrance of Hagood Ave. all the way into the stadium.

“We’re having fun doing it,” said Terence Mack who helped paint the paws. “It’s a great week for the Citadel and we all enjoy it.”